Palomar College student found

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A missing man identified as Douglas "Dougy" Sampson was found Saturday night. He was located on a bus at College Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard just after 7 p.m., police said.

This is an update to the previous story below.

A Palomar College student who has Down syndrome was reported missing Friday by his brother, and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating him.

Douglas ''Dougy'' Sampson, 49, was last seen at the Palomar College transit center Friday between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. His brother reported him

missing at about 10:30 p.m.

Sampson was described as a high-functioning Pizza Hut employee and Palomar College student who uses the Sprinter, public transit buses or walking for commuting. This is the third time he has been reported missing.

Sampson was last seen wearing black sweat pants, teal ''Pizza Hut'' shirt, black shoes, black ''Pizza Hut" baseball hat, and possibly a yellow

jacket. He is 5-feet, four-inches tall and weighs 212 pounds. Douglas has blond hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

He works at the San Marcos Pizza Hut at 1915 W. San Marcos Blvd.

Anyone with information on Sampson's whereabouts was asked to contact the Sheriff's San Marcos Station at (760) 510-5241 or Communications at (858) 565-5200.