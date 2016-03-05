Motorhome driver hurt after hitting parked cars

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The driver of a motorhome is in the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into several parked cars in Encinitas.

The crash happened Friday night on South El Camino Real.

Witnesses told sheriff's deputies the driver appeared to have fallen asleep at the wheel.

The RV hit three cars before its camper was sheared off.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and landed in the roadway.