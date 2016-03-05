'CRSSD' Music Fest takes over Waterfront Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'CRSSD' Music Fest takes over Waterfront Park

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Thousands of music fans head downtown for the first day of the "CRSSD" Music Fest Saturday.

The sold-out show at the Waterfront Park features electronic music on three stages.

About 15,000 people are expected to attend each day.

This is the third edition of the festival since it debuted last march.

About three dozen acts are scheduled to perform. The event is 21-and-up.

