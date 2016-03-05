Thousands finish Chelsea's Run in Balboa Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Thousands finish Chelsea's Run in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - More than 8,000 people headed to Balboa Park Saturday morning to finish Chelsea's Run.

The run is held each year in memory of Chelsea King, the 17-year-old Poway High School student who was kidnapped and killed in 2010.

As CBS News 8's photojournalist, Colleen Murphy shows us, Chelsea's parents were there to cheer the runners on and keep their daughter's light shining bright, six years after she was taken from them.

