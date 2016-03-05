Possible new octopus species discovered off Hawaii - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Possible new octopus species discovered off Hawaii

HAWAII (CBS 8) - Scientists have discovered a new species of octopus while on a deep sea dive near Hawaii.

They found a creature sitting on a flat rock more than 14,000 feet below the ocean surface.

It appears to lack pigment cells, creating a "ghost-like" appearance.

The octopus also has all of its suckers in one row on each arm, rather than the typical two rows.

