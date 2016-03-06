Pre-auditions for the 2016 Charger girls squad

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The new class of Charger cheer leading hopefuls are already gearing up for the new season.

Open auditions for the 2016 squad begin Saturday April 2. Dozens came out for a pre-audition workshop on Sunday at the Jenny Craig Pavilion on the USD campus.

It was a perfect opportunity for newcomers to learn what it means to be a Chargers girl.

Another pre-audition workshop is being held next Saturday at the Jenny Craig Pavilion from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.