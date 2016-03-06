Hundreds of fish fill Del Mar Fairgrounds koi show - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hundreds of fish fill Del Mar Fairgrounds koi show

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Hundreds of colorful fish spent the weekend swimming around the Del Mar fairgrounds. 

It was all part of the 29th Annual Koi Show and Competition which wrapped up Sunday. The event featured vendors, workshops and a see-through window so customers could be face to face with the fish. 

Organizers say the event is the largest of its kind on the West Coast. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.