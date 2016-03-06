Escondido Police recruiting teens for cadet program

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - The Escondido Police Department is looking for teenagers to join its volunteer cadet program, which is dedicated to teaching young men and women about law enforcement and a potential career in law enforcement.
The EPD and Explorer Post 2600 are involved in recruiting teens aged 16 to 19. Police cadets participate in community events, provide traffic control, ride along as an observer with police officers, assist police personnel in various aspects of law enforcement, and are mentored by law enforcement professionals.
Applicants must be enrolled in high school, college, or home schooled, and have a grade point average of at least 2.5. They must be of good moral character, with no felony or serious misdemeanor convictions. The working conditions were described as dynamic and fast paced.
Each candidate will go through a training and probation period. They are also encouraged to attend the annual San Diego County Law Enforcement Explorer Academy, which is a week long live-in training program at UC San Diego in August.
Interested students are required to attend an orientation night at the Escondido Police Department (1163 N. Centre City Parkway in Escondido) on Monday, March 7, at 7 p.m. Applications for the limited available positions will be handed out at this meeting only.
Each candidate will be interviewed, physically tested, and undergo a background check as part of the hiring process.
