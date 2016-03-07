Storm topples trees in Lemon Grove, cleanup underway - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Storm topples trees in Lemon Grove, cleanup underway

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Shannon Handy, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Cleanup is underway in Lemon grove where Monday's storm toppled several trees, including a large pine which fell onto a house. 

CBS News 8's Shannon Handy has the details in this video report.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.