National Pancake Day: Free short stack from IHOP

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Do you love pancakes? If so, price will not be an issue Tuesday.

The 11th Annual National Pancake Day and International House of Pancakes restaurants across Southern California are offering customers a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In exchange for free pancakes, IHOP is asking for customers to consider making a donation for Rady Children's Hospital.

Since beginning of its annual tradition in 2006, IHOP restaurants across the country have raised nearly $20 million to support local charities.

This year’s goal has been set to reach $3.5 million.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, reports from Chula Vista, flipping flap jacks.

