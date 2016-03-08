J.K. Rowling launching 4-part series on wizarding school

FILE - In this April 9, 2015 file photo, "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling lights the Empire State Building to mark the launch of her non-profit children's organization Lumos, in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — J.K. Rowling has more magic on the way.

The "Harry Potter" author is launching a series called "Magic in North America," a four-part backstory for this fall's film adaptation of the Potter prequel "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them."

Announced on Rowling's Web site, www.pottermore.com, "Magic in North America" will run in installments Tuesday-Friday on Pottermore.

According to the Web site, the new series will tell of the North American wizardry school Ilvermorny and "bring to light the history of this previously unexplored corner of the wizarding world in the run up to 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.'"

Rowling has taken on numerous projects lately, from the stage production "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" to her detective novels written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

