O.B. Pier closes during high surf Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Ocean Beach Pier was closed Tuesday morning after a high surf advisory went into effect.

CBS News Chopper 8 captured video of swells rolling in at Ocean Beach, just as lifeguards ordered people off the pier.

Crews are taking measures to minimize possible damage caused by high surf, which could flood low-lying coastal areas.

County lifeguards are warning surfers and swimmers to stay out of the water to avoid dangerous conditions.

No word on when the pier will reopen.

No damages reported so far.