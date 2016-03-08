Dead whale washes ashore at Silver Strand State Beach

CORONADO (CBS 8) - The carcass of a juvenile humpback whale that washed up at Silver Strand State Beach will be hauled to a landfill Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the one year-old humpback whale, weighing more than 2,000 pounds and about 23 feet long, washed ashore around 10 a.m, four days after the Coast Guard initially spotted it Friday night 9 miles offshore in Point Loma.

A team from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration was on scene with a host of equipment to test and dissect the mammal. After setting a caution tape perimeter, the group set to work.

The researchers will work on determining a cause of death for the whale. "We're looking to see if there's any kind of injuries that it could have. We will also take a look at the organs, see perhaps what it had been feeding on, test for bio-toxins," said NOAA biologist Kerri Danil.

The researchers looked for any unusual marking or scars which may indicate how the whale died.

"After examination and dissection, then they'll remove it from the beach, it will likely go to the landfill," said Danil.

Dead whales that wash ashore are typically disposed of at the Miramar landfill.





