San Diego Port Commissioners order environmental review for hotel project

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Port of San Diego Board of Commissioners on Tuesday directed staff to begin an environmental review of a proposed project that would result in the construction of two hotels near the San Diego Convention Center.

The proposal by Fifth Avenue Landing LLC could have a major impact on a future expansion of the center, which has been held up by litigation. Plans for a contiguous expansion of the facility -- one that would keep its exhibit space together as preferred by tourism leaders -- could require some of Fifth Avenue Landing's property.

The company holds a ground lease for six acres adjacent to the center, and after waiting for several years for the convention center's expansion project to begin, informed city officials last year it would have to move ahead with its hotel proposal.

In calling for the environmental review, the commissioners did not address the convention center expansion issue, according to port spokeswoman Tanya Castaneda.

Fifth Avenue Landing's preliminary plans include a 44-story convention hotel of up to 850 rooms and a five-story lower-cost tourist hotel with 565 beds. The project would also include a retail development, open space plazas, a parking garage, a bridge from the hotel tower to public viewing areas of the convention center, and a marina expansion.