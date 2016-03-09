Local man claims he was sexually abused by teacher

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A Chicago teacher is accused of the horrific sexual abuse of a child, and a local man has come forward saying he too was a victim years ago.

The San Diego County man grew up in Chicago, and though the statute of limitations passed he told CBS News 8 about the abused he suffered at the hands of his music teacher.

Henry Eygenhuysen said the abuse he suffered from his music teacher haunts him to this very day.

“He told me it was our special secret and I should never tell anyone. I have been through 20-years of suffering and pain. It has not stopped” said Eygenhuysen.

Now 36-years-old, Eygenhuysen said he was just 13-years-old when Robert Weaver started to take advantage of him after private voice lessons in Weaver’s Chicago apartment in the 1990’s.

“He preyed on my curiosity. He knew I was a curious boy and he preyed on that,” he said.

Weaver is now 57 and retired but stands accused of sexually assaulting the young son of a family friend.

In that case, which allegedly took place between 1998 and 1999, the victim was only eight or nine-years-old when according to authorities Weaver enticed him into sexual acts while watching a porn movie in his apartment.

Weaver pled not-guilty on Tuesday to the charges and had no comment after court for CBS News 8’s Chicago affiliate.

According to Eygenhuysen, Weaver followed the same pattern with him, beginning in the sixth grade.

“In his apartment he’d ask me if I’d ever seen a pornographic movie,” he said.

Eygenhuysen said watching porn movies escalated to various sex acts over the following five years.

When he was in high school, Eygenhuysen said he confronted his alleged abuser.

"I told him I didn't think it was right what he did to me. That he had gotten me so young. He said he saw something in my eyes from the first time he met me on the playground. That was very disgusting to hear,” he said.

Weaver bought his silence at the time with a few hundred dollars, according to Eygenhuysen.

Now, he said it is critical to break the silence and seek justice.

Eygenhuysen said he believes there are other victims out there and is hopeful they will also step forward to testify against Robert weaver.

At this point, Weaver faces one felony count of predatory criminal sexual assault and is free on $50,000 bail.

CBS News 8 reached out his defense attorney for comment, but have not received a response.