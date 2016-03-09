CHP stops speeding car, finds stabbing victim inside - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

CHP stops speeding car, finds stabbing victim inside

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A traffic stop in Mission Valley early Wednesday sparked an investigation into a stabbing at Mission Beach.

Officers stopped a speeding BMW with a wounded man inside on the transition from eastbound Interstate 8 to northbound Interstate 805 shortly
before 2 a.m.

Someone inside the car told authorities they were en route to a hospital, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

Delimitros said the victim was stabbed in the stomach with a broken bottle in the vicinity of the roller coaster at Belmont Park. However, it was not immediately clear exactly where and when the attack took place.

