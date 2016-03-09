Bicyclist killed on trolley tracks in Barrio Logan identified - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bicyclist killed on trolley tracks in Barrio Logan identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Thursday publicly identified a 27-year-old bicyclist struck and killed by a trolley on the tracks in Barrio Logan.

Robert Jamil-Hanna Warren stopped on Sampson Street at Harbor Drive as a southbound trolley passed around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, but went under the lowered crossing arms shortly afterward and was hit by a northbound trolley, according to San Diego police and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Warren was thrown off his bike and landed to the right of the tracks.Emergency personnel attempted to revive him, but he died at the scene, authorities said.
 


 

