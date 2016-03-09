Ingrid's birthday wish is to find a forever family

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - She just celebrated her 12th birthday and has only one wish that she hopes will come true. Ingrid would love nothing more than to be part of a forever family.

This delightful 6th grader appreciates the beautiful world around her and enjoys the simple things in life, like our trip to Balboa Park, a place she had never visited. Ingrid told me she was amazed by its beauty and showed me the video and photos she took of her drive into the area.

“Some I took like of the library and then the museums,” she said. “And we just saw a lot of stuff, and I got excited.”

Ingrid uses her tablet's camera to documents important things in her life and for this 6th grader, who loves school, those things also included pages of her school text books, because she said she wants to remember the things she did even after she moves to 7th grade.

Ingrid's favorite subjects are social studies and math. She loves to hula hoop and playing soccer and also really enjoys art. She said that when she’s sad, she draws and it makes her happy.



Ingrid said drawing allows her to get lost in an imaginary world, where she can create something beautiful.

She said at night she pictures herself waking up with a family around her:

“I dream about the next day I'm going to have a family that loves me.”

Ingrid said, in addition to parents, she'd love to have a baby sister or a big sister. A family she can talk to about her day and do simple things with, like go the beach.

And as she celebrates her 12th birthday, Ingrid hopes this year her wish comes true:

“My birthday wish is having, finding my family, finding a new family for me.”

Ingrid is also fluent in Spanish, and says having a family that speaks Spanish would be helpful, but not necessary.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.