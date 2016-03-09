Helen Mirren plants one on Colbert - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Is it possible to leave Stephen Colbert speechless? Well, Helen Mirren found a way! After Colbert introduced her on The Late Show, she walked right up to him, wrapped her arm around him and pulled him in for a kiss.

The award-winning actress told Colbert: "I have been dreaming of doing that for about, you know, 15 years. So, I just grabbed my chance. Sorry, I’m so sorry."

Colbert replied in turn," I suddenly can’t remember any questions. That is one of the nicest greetings any guest has ever given me."

