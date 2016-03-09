Tucker: Ready to be your best friend

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler/Saint Bernard

ID #: 192605

Gender: Male

Color: Red Merle / None

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Age: 6 years, 4 months, 2 weeks

Weight: 84lbs

Adoption Fee: $0.00

Tucker is happy, carefree, engaging and adaptive. Whether he hits the trail for a hike with you or binge watches TV with you, he is happy as long as he’s with you.

He loves belly rubs and being doted on. His friends at the SDHS say that he is potty trained. And because Tucker is sponsored, his adoption fee has been paid.

How Tucker arrived: I was brought in by my previous owner on February 20, 2016, due to unfortunate circumstances.

At SDHS: I have been micro-chipped and vaccinated. I am now ready for my new family! My friends here at the shelter think that I may do best in a home with someone who can devote a lot of time to me!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.