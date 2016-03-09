Dos Equis says 'adios' to 'Most Interesting Man' pitchman

NEW YORK (AP) — Even the "Most Interesting Man in the World" is not immune to getting dumped.
Mexican beer brand Dos Equis is letting go of its gray-haired spokesman, 77-year-old Jonathan Goldsmith, and replacing him with another actor.
Goldsmith, known in the ads as the "Most Interesting Man in the World," has been appearing in Dos Equis commercials for about nine years. He's usually seen sitting at a table with a group of women before uttering the beer's slogan, "Stay thirsty, my friends."
Dos Equis is making the change to attract new drinkers, said Andrew Katz, the brand's vice president of marketing. Dos Equis, owned by Amsterdam-based Heineken, said sales of the brand have nearly tripled since the ads began airing in 2007.
A new "Most Interesting Man in the World" will appear in commercials later this year. A replacement has been chosen, but Katz declined to say who it is.
Goldsmith is not crying in his beer over the change.
"I feel terrific, I really do," Goldsmith said in an interview with The Associated Press. "I've had a great time in the last 10 years."
The ending of the Dos Equis relationship means he can consider TV offers and other ad opportunities, he said.
Fans of the ads approach him all the time.
"It's overwhelming recognition," said Goldsmith. "I would be literally mobbed."
In his last Dos Equis commercial , Goldsmith is shipped off in a rocket on a one-way trip to Mars. He says, "Stay thirsty, my friends," for the last time as the rocket takes off.
Some brands have had a hard time getting rid of beloved pitchmen. Four years ago, travel website Priceline.com tried to kill off the Negotiator, played by actor William Shatner, in a fiery bus crash during a TV spot. But Shatner returned to the role just months later.
Goldsmith's space odyssey is more permanent, Katz said. "It's a one-way mission."
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.