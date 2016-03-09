Killer sought following double shooting in Lincoln Park

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - One man was killed and a second wounded in a shooting in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, San Diego police said Thursday.

The attack on Manomet Street near Gloria Street was reported around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, San Diego police Lt. Manny Del Toro said. Investigators

determined a man stepped out of a late 1990s burgundy Honda Accord or a similar vehicle, fired several gunshots, then sped away.

Responding officers found a 39-year-old man who had suffered a chest wound in the street, Del Toro said. Paramedics kept the man alive as he was

transported to a hospital, but he later died. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The second victim was also taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound, but his injury was not life-threatening, Del Toro said.

Police described the gunman as black, about 6 feet 3 and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. He was last seen heading east on Manomet Street in the small burgundy sedan.

Police say a third man was at the scene and is being interviewed as a witness along with neighbors.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting was asked to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

