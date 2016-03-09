Baby found hidden in bag on board Air France plane - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Baby found hidden in bag on board Air France plane

PARIS (AP) — French authorities have opened an investigation after a baby was found hidden in a bag belonging to a passenger on board an Air France plane.

The French company says in a statement that the child, who traveled with "an adult" on Air France Flight 1891 from Istanbul to Paris on Monday, did not have a valid ticket.

Air France says it requested "the presence of French authorities on the flight's arrival" to deal with the matter.

No details of the child's identity were given.

