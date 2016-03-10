Police car rear-ended in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - An El Cajon police officer was injured early Thursday when his patrol car was rear-ended by a second vehicle.

The crash at the intersection of Main Street and Mollison Avenue was reported shortly before 2 a.m., according to El Cajon police officials.

A man and a woman with a toddler in their car hit the officer who was stopped at the light.

The officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for neck and back injuries, police said.

The family of three was not hurt.