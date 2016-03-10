Explosions and fire level Fallbrook home

FALLBROOK (CNS) - A fire of unknown origin tore through a Fallbrook home Thursday, gutting the structure but causing no known injuries.

The blaze erupted about 12:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Stage Coach Lane, near East Alvarado Street, said John Buchanan, spokesman for North County Fire Protection District.

Firefighters arrived to find the house engulfed in flames. It took them about an hour to fully extinguish the blaze, which left the residence a complete loss.

It was unclear in the late afternoon how many people -- if any -- lived in the home. Authorities believe it may have been vacant of late, Buchanan said.

The cause was under investigation.