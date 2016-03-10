Nestle recalls DiGiorno pizzas, Stouffer's meals for glass in food

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — Nestle USA says it is voluntarily recalling a limited number of DiGiorno, Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's products because of the possibility they might contain small pieces of glass.

The food giant said Thursday that the source of the glass is spinach that is a common ingredient in all three brands. The company did not elaborate.

No injuries have been reported.

The voluntary recall includes limited numbers of DiGiorno pizzas, Lean Cuisine pizzas, paninis and raviolis, and Stouffer's lasagnas and souffles.

Switzerland-based Nestle has its U.S. headquarters in Glendale, California.

This is a story update, the revious story is below.

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly three million boxes of frozen DiGiorno pizzas, Stouffer's lasagnas and Lean Cuisine meals are being recalled after customers said they found pieces of glass in their food.

The food maker said the glass may have come from the spinach used in the recalled products. It said an investigation is ongoing.

The recall covers about 2.98 million individual boxes, including four varieties of DiGiorno pizzas, five types of Lean Cuisine meals, four Stouffer's lasagnas and one Stouffer's spinach souffle. Nestle USA listed each recalled product on its website, including the production codes on the boxes and the "Best Before Dates."

