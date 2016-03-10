Tourists in Argentina watch massive glacier break apart

This four photo sequence combo shows chunks of ice breaking off the Perito Moreno Glacier, in Lake Argentina, at Los Glaciares National Park, near El Calafate, in Argentina's Patagonia region, Thursday, March 10, 2016. The massive natural monument in the

Chunks of ice break off the Perito Moreno Glacier, in Lake Argentina, at Los Glaciares National Park, near El Calafate, in Argentina's Patagonia region, Thursday, March 10, 2016. The massive natural monument in the province of Santa Cruz periodically adva

Mist rises from Lake Argentina, after the Perito Moreno Glacier's ice bridge collapsed into the lake at Los Glaciares National Park, near El Calafate, in Argentina's Patagonia region, Thursday, March 10, 2016. The massive natural monument in the province

The Perito Moreno Glacier's ice bridge collapses into Lake Argentina, at Los Glaciares National Park, near El Calafate, in Argentina's Patagonia region, Thursday, March 10, 2016. The massive natural monument in the province of Santa Cruz periodically adva

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Tourists in southern Argentina had the opportunity to witness a breathtaking natural phenomenon when huge chunks of the Perito Moreno Glacier broke off in front of them.

The pieces of ice crashed into Lake Argentina on Thursday, prompting cheers from onlookers at Los Glaciares National Park.

The massive natural monument in the province of Santa Cruz is approximately 97 square miles (250 kilometers), and its walls tower about 70 meters (yards) over water level.

Periodically the glacier advances over the lake and then breaks off.

The glacier last ruptured in March 2012.

