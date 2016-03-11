Pacific Beach – Paid street parking could be coming

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Parking is always a premium in Pacific Beach, and now an advisory group to the city is pushing for paid parking.

The parking group is re-charging the discussion after seven years, but families and Pacific Beach residents said more cars will spill over into their neighborhood. Further, they argue they do not want to pay for a permit.

“You’re going to throw that all away and throw in extra parking meters for all of us to pay? Get real,” said a resident.

Under the proposal, which is in its infancy stage, the parking meters would go on Garnet, between Mission, Cass, Emerald and Thomas. In other areas, permit parking would be required during impacted times and season. Meaning residents would pay for a permit.

“It can bring some revenue into our community to help address our community,” said Katie Machett, at-large member of the Pacific Beach Parking District Advisory Board.

The Pacific Beach Parking District Advisory Board said 45 percent of the revenue made from parking would stay in the community.

Residents and surfers are pushing for more festivals that charge.

“If you want to raise money, why don’t you bring back the PB block party,” asked a surfer.

While many residents are putting on the brakes, others are willing to keep the idea of paid parking and encouraged other sources of transportation.

“I hope we will all have an open mind,” said a bicyclist.

A residential permit would cost $40 a year.

The plan still needs City Council approval. Another community meeting is set for April 14th.