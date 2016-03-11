Best School Day - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Best School Day

Stephen Colbert is joined by Anna Kendrick and other celebrities, entrepreneurs and sports stars for the #BestSchoolDay.

For more information, CLICK HERE to support teachers and schools all over the country.

Watch the interview for details and hear stories of how the featured guests are helping schools across the country:

 [To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

