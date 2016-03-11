Mumps case reported at the University of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A student at the University of San Diego was diagnosed with mumps last month, and a close associate also probably has the rare disease, county health officials announced Friday.

It was unclear how the undergraduate student confirmed to have the highly contagious viral disease contracted the virus that causes it. Just one to three mumps cases are reported each year in San Diego County, and are usually related to travel overseas, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency.

HHSA officials said there have been outbreaks of mumps, for which there is no cure, at several colleges and universities in the Midwest and East Coast.

"USD has been working closely with the county to notify individuals who were directly exposed to the mumps cases,'' said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer. ``The school community was notified when the first case was diagnosed last month and we are encouraging immunizations for students and staff who are not up-to-date.''

Mumps is spread by coughing, sneezing or close contact with an infected person. The virus causes a fever, headache, earache, and inflammation of the salivary glands that results in swelling and tenderness at the angle of the jaw.

Severe complications are rare, but can include meningitis, decreased fertility, permanent hearing loss, and, in extreme cases, fetal loss during first trimester of pregnancy, county health officials said. However, most people recover without problems.

According to the HHSA, the best way to prevent mumps is by getting the MMR -- measles, mumps and rubella --vaccine.

Two doses of the vaccine are recommended -- one at 12 to 15 months of age and another at 4 to 6 years of age. A third booster shot is recommended for those in close living conditions when there is an outbreak.