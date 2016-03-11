Pedestrian struck by train in Del Mar

DEL MAR (CNS) - A train struck a pedestrian near Powerhouse Park Friday, sending the victim to a hospital.

The accident occurred on a stretch of rail off the 100 block of 12th Street in Del Mar shortly after noon, according to sheriff's officials.

The extent of the unidentified victim's injuries was unclear, Lt. Russell Shimmin said.

The accident led to a suspension of train service in the area until further notice. North County Transit District officials dispatched buses to serve affected travelers.