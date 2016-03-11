Police identify victim in Lincoln Park shooting

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The man killed in a shooting in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Wednesday night was identified Friday.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Johnnie Horne of San Diego.

Responding officers found a 38-year-old man who had suffered a chest wound in the street, authorities said.

Paramedics kept the man alive as he was transported to a hospital, but he later died.

A second victim was also taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound, but his injury was not life-threatening, according to authorities.

Police described the gunman as black, about 6 feet 3 and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. He was last seen heading east on Manomet Street in the small burgundy sedan.

Police say a third man was at the scene and is being interviewed as a witness along with neighbors.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting was asked to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.