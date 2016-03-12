Pedestrian struck and killed in Talmadge neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday night in San Diego's Talmadge neighborhood, police said.

The male victim started crossing Fairmount Avenue from the east side of the street at Talmadge Canyon Row about 6:25 p.m. when he was struck by a northbound Honda sedan being driven by a 22-year-old man, said San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

The pedestrian, whose age was not available, was pronounced dead at the scene, Heims said.

Alcohol was not suspected to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, Heims said.