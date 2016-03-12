SWAT standoff at Mission Valley hotel ends in an arrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police Swat officers arrested one man for alleged weapons violations and narcotics possession, after they were called to a hotel in the Mission Valley West neighborhood after other officers encountered two aggressive pitbulls and a man with a gun, a police officer said Saturday.
The action at Candlewood Suites at 1335 Hotel Circle South took place about 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to SDPD Officer Robert Heims.
Non-SWAT officers had initially responded to the location because of a stabbing call, Heims said. Once there, the officers were told by staff members there were two aggressive pitbulls inside the hotel room. They also saw a man with a gun come out of the room
Those officers also encountered a man and a woman who told them there might be another man there who was wanted by police, Heims continued. Officers tried to contact this possible third person but got no response. Because of the potential danger in the situation, SWAT was called to the scene.
SWAT officers eventually made entry and found there was no third person at the location, Heims added. However, they recovered two rifles and arrested 26-year-old Mason Hines for the alleged weapons and narcotics violations. Hines was still being booked early this morning, according to San Diego County jail records.
The pitbulls were not injured by police.
SWAT standoff underway at Candlewood Suites in Mission Valley: latest on @CBS8 at 11pm pic.twitter.com/cNNkW8vVyQ— Richard Allyn (@RichardCBS8) March 12, 2016
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.