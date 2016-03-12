SWAT standoff at Mission Valley hotel ends in an arrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police Swat officers arrested one man for alleged weapons violations and narcotics possession, after they were called to a hotel in the Mission Valley West neighborhood after other officers encountered two aggressive pitbulls and a man with a gun, a police officer said Saturday.



The action at Candlewood Suites at 1335 Hotel Circle South took place about 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to SDPD Officer Robert Heims.

Non-SWAT officers had initially responded to the location because of a stabbing call, Heims said. Once there, the officers were told by staff members there were two aggressive pitbulls inside the hotel room. They also saw a man with a gun come out of the room



Those officers also encountered a man and a woman who told them there might be another man there who was wanted by police, Heims continued. Officers tried to contact this possible third person but got no response. Because of the potential danger in the situation, SWAT was called to the scene.

SWAT officers eventually made entry and found there was no third person at the location, Heims added. However, they recovered two rifles and arrested 26-year-old Mason Hines for the alleged weapons and narcotics violations. Hines was still being booked early this morning, according to San Diego County jail records.



The pitbulls were not injured by police.