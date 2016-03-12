Body of man found near road outside Poway - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Body of man found near road outside Poway

Posted: Updated:

POWAY (CNS) - A 47-year-old man's body, showing signs of decay, was found in the unincorporated area near Poway Saturday morning, according the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

An investigator from the county Medical Examiner's Office also responded and determined that there was no sign of foul play or obvious signs of trauma
and that the body had been there for about a week, sheriff's Sgt. Mark Haynesworth said.

A motorist in the 15500 block of Bandy Canyon Road called the California Highway Patrol shortly after 11 a.m. to report that her friend had died.

Sheriff's detectives responded to the scene, but homicide detectives did not, Haynesworth said.

The medical examiner's office respond and the body was taken to the ME's Office in an effort to determine the cause of death.

While the man's name has been determined, it won't be released until his family is notified, according to Haynesworth.
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.