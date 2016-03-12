Body of man found near road outside Poway

POWAY (CNS) - A 47-year-old man's body, showing signs of decay, was found in the unincorporated area near Poway Saturday morning, according the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

An investigator from the county Medical Examiner's Office also responded and determined that there was no sign of foul play or obvious signs of trauma

and that the body had been there for about a week, sheriff's Sgt. Mark Haynesworth said.

A motorist in the 15500 block of Bandy Canyon Road called the California Highway Patrol shortly after 11 a.m. to report that her friend had died.

Sheriff's detectives responded to the scene, but homicide detectives did not, Haynesworth said.

The medical examiner's office respond and the body was taken to the ME's Office in an effort to determine the cause of death.

While the man's name has been determined, it won't be released until his family is notified, according to Haynesworth.

