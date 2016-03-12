San Diego St. never trails, beats Nevada 67-55 in MWC semis

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Trey Kell scored 15 points as San Diego State never trailed and beat Nevada 67-55 on Friday night in a Mountain West Conference Tournament semifinal.

The top-seeded Aztecs (25-8) face No. 2 seed Fresno State (24-9) in Saturday's championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Winston Shepard added 13 points for San Diego State, which shot just 66 percent from the line.

Cameron Oliver scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead No. 5 seed Nevada (19-12), which hit only 2 of 16 from long range. Tyron Criswell chipped in 14 points.

San Diego State had a 10-point halftime lead, and the Wolf Pack used a 12-2 surge to tie it at 38 with 11:24 remaining. Kell answered with a pair of jumpers, sparking a 19-9 run and the Aztecs led 57-47 with 2:26 left and cruised from there.





