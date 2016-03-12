Water main break closes Cabrillo National Monument

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Cabrillo National Monument on Pt. Loma was reopened Saturday afternoon following a water leak that forced the closure of the main gate for several hours today, according to the U.S. National Park Service.

A water main broke outside the gate at 1800 Cabrillo Memorial Dr. on city of San Diego Property, blocking access to the park for about five hours,

according to U.S. Park Ranger Bonnie Phillips.

Visitors who had already made it into the park were not allowed to leave for about an hour until the road was deemed safe. But visitors wanting access

to the park were kept out until late this afternoon. The southbound bike lane into the park remained closed due to digging by crews attempting to find the

leak, Phillips said.

Visitors also were asked to be mindful of upcoming traffic delays while repairs were being made.

The Cabrillo National Monument is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.