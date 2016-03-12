Operation 'Shoulder Tap' hopes to stop minors from getting alcohol

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two people were arrested, cited and released in East San Diego County Saturday for allegedly buying alcohol for underage drinkers, according the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies joined forces with hundreds of law enforcement agencies for a shoulder tap operation across California. Deputies and agents with the

California Department of Alcoholic and Beverage Control (ABC) conducted the sweep from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shoulder Tap is slang for teenagers hanging out in front of liquor or convenience stores and asking adults entering the business to buy alcohol for

them.

During the pitch, the 19-cop and 20-year-old decoys made it clear they are under 21 and cannot purchase alcohol. Undercover deputies and ABC agents waited nearby, ready to arrest people who bought or sold alcohol for the teens.

The decoys visited five stores in Casa de Oro, Spring Valley, Lemon Grove and Rancho San Diego. Two people were arrested, then cited and released for furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Buying or providing alcohol to someone under 21 is against the law in California. A conviction could carry a penalty of up to six months in jail, up

to a $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.

The goal of the operation was to reduce the availability of alcohol to minors. The sting operation was part of a $100,000 grant from the ABC.