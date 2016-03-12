Fresno State wins Mountain West, NCAA Tournament spot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marvelle Harris scored 18 points to lead Fresno State to a 68-63 victory over San Diego State to win the Mountain West title and earn its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2001.

San Diego State had a chance to tie the game with 28 seconds left, but Dakarai Allen missed the second of two free throws, and Bulldogs guard Julien Lewis drained four straight foul shots to put the game out of reach.

Karachi Edo scored nine points, while Lewis had eight points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs.

No. 2-seed Fresno State (25-9) beat the top-seeded Aztecs for the second time in three meetings this season.

San Diego State (25-9), meanwhile, will likely settle for the league's automatic bid to the NIT by virtue of winning the regular-season title.

The Aztecs were led by Malik Pope, who had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Winston Shepard, who added 15.





