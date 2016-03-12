Dolphin 'stampede' off Dana Point caught on camera - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Dolphin 'stampede' off Dana Point caught on camera

Video Report By Brandon Lewis, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Whale watchers were treated to quite a show off Dana Point this week.

CBS News 8 received video of a boat crew who caught hundreds of dolphins on camera leaping in and out of the water.

In his video report, CBS News 8's Brandon Lewis has the details on what experts are saying about the incredible sight.

