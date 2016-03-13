Lose hour of sleep, gain hour of evening light for months

Two six-foot-tall clocks, built for the Florida hospital, are tested prior to shipment at the Electric Time Company in Medfield, Mass., Thursday, March 10, 2016. Most Americans will lose an hour of sleep this weekend, but gain an hour of evening light for

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lose an hour of sleep this weekend, gain an hour of evening light for months ahead:Daylight saving time is back.

Set those clocks 60 minutes ahead before you hit the hay Saturday night. The time change officially starts Sunday at 2 a.m. local time.

Consider putting in new batteries in warning devices such as smoke detectors and radios — and repeat the exercise when standard time returns Nov. 6.

The time change is not observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

