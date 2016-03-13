Power restored downtown after overnight outage

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Power was out in part of Downtown San Diego Sunday morning as 3,700 San Diego Gas and Electric customers lost electricity for about six hours.



The Downtown outage saw about 2,200 customers without power from about 10:30 p.m. Saturday until about 5:20 a.m. Sunday, according to SDG&E spokeswoman Allison Torres. Another 1,500 customers had juice restored within about 30 minutes after the outage began.



San Diego Fire Rescue firefighters and a SDG&E crew responded to the 700 block of Kettner Boulevard to investigate a report of sparking at an electrical equipment site. Crews determined the cause of the outage originated at that location, but they have not yet determined what caused it.



The areas affected included the Downtown area, Horton Plaza, Golden Hill and stretching all the way to Balboa Park, Torres said.



Meantime, the entire town of Borrego Springs was without power after a chain reaction of events began with a broken power pole at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.



A micro grid project in Borrego Springs, designed to keep the area powered, failed. Only one other line feeds electricity to the desert valley, which is where the pole went down.



The outage affected 3,000 SDG&E customers was expected to be restored before noon today, according to Torres. Crews were working to determine why the back-up micro grid failed.