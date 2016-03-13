Power restored downtown after overnight outage

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Power was out in part of Downtown San Diego Sunday morning as 3,700 San Diego Gas and Electric customers lost electricity for about six hours.
The Downtown outage saw about 2,200 customers without power from about 10:30 p.m. Saturday until about 5:20 a.m. Sunday, according to SDG&E spokeswoman Allison Torres. Another 1,500 customers had juice restored within about 30 minutes after the outage began.
San Diego Fire Rescue firefighters and a SDG&E crew responded to the 700 block of Kettner Boulevard to investigate a report of sparking at an electrical equipment site. Crews determined the cause of the outage originated at that location, but they have not yet determined what caused it.
The areas affected included the Downtown area, Horton Plaza, Golden Hill and stretching all the way to Balboa Park, Torres said.
Meantime, the entire town of Borrego Springs was without power after a chain reaction of events began with a broken power pole at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
A micro grid project in Borrego Springs, designed to keep the area powered, failed. Only one other line feeds electricity to the desert valley, which is where the pole went down.
The outage affected 3,000 SDG&E customers was expected to be restored before noon today, according to Torres. Crews were working to determine why the back-up micro grid failed.
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.