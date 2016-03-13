Man injured in Colina Del Sol shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 37-year-old man was gravely wounded in Colina Del Sol, a police lieutenant said Sunday morning.



The suspect, wearing a dark-colored hoodie sweatshirt and dark pants, walked up to a 37-year-old man and fired several shots at him, said San Diego police Lt. Ray Valentin.



Police dispatched at 8:22 p.m. Saturday to the 4800 block of El Cajon Boulevard located the shooting victim on the south side of the street.



Paramedics rushed the man to an area hospital where he was on life support and was not expected to survive, Valentin said.



The suspect was last seen fleeing southbound in the east alley of 4300 8th St., he said.



The San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at (619) 531-2000.