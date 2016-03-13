Hillcrest Farmer's Market now serving craft beer

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Shoppers at farmer's markets in San Diego can now enjoy craft beers while doing their shopping, thanks to a new state law.

On Sunday, the Hillcrest Farmers Market became the first farmer's market in San Diego to offer craft beer tastings. Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Councilman Todd Gloria were on hand to help serve samples.

"People come back to farmers markets week after week because there is always something new and different to experience. This will be no different. Thanks to that state legislation, which was previously impossible, is now possible. And I'm just so proud that we're pioneering it in council district three," said Councilman Gloria.

The bill went into effect at the star of the year. The Hillcrest Farmers Market is the largest in San Diego and will feature a rotating schedule of craft beer establishments every Sunday.