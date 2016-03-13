Pet adoption fees waved at SD Humane Society

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Humane Society's weekend of free adoptions is coming to a close.

The offer was available through 6 p.m. Sunday at the society's locations in Oceanside, Escondido and Morena. CBS News 8 is waiting to hear just how many animals found new homes as part of the organizations Day of Giving promotion.

Last week, the Humane Society and CBS 8 teamed up to raise $225,000 for the cause.