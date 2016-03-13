International Mariachi Festival and Competition - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

International Mariachi Festival and Competition

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Thousands of mariachi fans attended the fourth annual International Mariachi Festival and Competition in National City on Sunday. 

The festival showcases some of the best and newest talent with more than a dozen groups competing for cash prizes. 

The free event is held every year in Pepper Park in National City. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.