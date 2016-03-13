Anthony Hofer's killer is still at large

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - A vigil was held Sunday in honor of Anthony Hofer who was killed in a hit and run accident near Sleep Train Amphitheater in Chula Vista last summer.

Family and friends gathered in Ocean View Hills on what would have been Anthony Hofer's 18th birthday. Friends and family say the ordeal has been overwhelming and they desperately want to know what happened and for the person responsible for Anthony's death to come forward.

Anthony's body was found by a jogger in the 2300 block of Heritage Road shortly after 7 a.m. on Aug. 27, according to police.

Though the circumstances of Anthony's death remain unknown, the county Medical Examiner's Office has determined that he succumbed to head trauma consistent with being struck by a car.

Detectives have found a witness who recalled seeing a youth matching Anthony's description walking in a bicycle lane in the area about six hours before his body was discovered, according to police.

The victim's family is offering a $10,000 reward in conjunction with San Diego County Crime Stopper for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the nonprofit investigative agency at (888) 580-8477 or contact it online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.