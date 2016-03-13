Title game loss takes Aztecs out of NCAA tournament - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Title game loss takes Aztecs out of NCAA tournament

San Diego State coach Steve Fisher, left, has a word with guard Trey Kell during the first half in an NCAA college basketball game against Utah on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2014, in San Diego. San Diego State coach Steve Fisher, left, has a word with guard Trey Kell during the first half in an NCAA college basketball game against Utah on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2014, in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego State failed to receive a berth in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, ending its six-season streak.

Instead, the Aztecs (25-9) will play in the National Invitation Tournament for the first time since 2009, playing host to Indiana-Purdue-Fort Wayne (24-9) Tuesday in a first-round game.

San Diego State missed a chance to assure itself of an NCAA tournament berth when it lost to Fresno State, 68-63, in the championship game of the Mountain West Conference tournament Saturday in Las Vegas.

The Aztecs were the Mountain West Conference regular-season champion. The Mastodons shared the Summit League regular-season title with South Dakota State, which won the conference tournament.

Regular-season conference champions that fail to receive NCAA tournament berths receive NIT berths.

San Diego State has made five previous appearances in the NIT, including reaching the quarterfinals in 2009.
 

