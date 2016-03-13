Title game loss takes Aztecs out of NCAA tournament

San Diego State coach Steve Fisher, left, has a word with guard Trey Kell during the first half in an NCAA college basketball game against Utah on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2014, in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego State failed to receive a berth in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, ending its six-season streak.

Instead, the Aztecs (25-9) will play in the National Invitation Tournament for the first time since 2009, playing host to Indiana-Purdue-Fort Wayne (24-9) Tuesday in a first-round game.

San Diego State missed a chance to assure itself of an NCAA tournament berth when it lost to Fresno State, 68-63, in the championship game of the Mountain West Conference tournament Saturday in Las Vegas.

The Aztecs were the Mountain West Conference regular-season champion. The Mastodons shared the Summit League regular-season title with South Dakota State, which won the conference tournament.

Regular-season conference champions that fail to receive NCAA tournament berths receive NIT berths.

San Diego State has made five previous appearances in the NIT, including reaching the quarterfinals in 2009.

