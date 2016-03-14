Suspect shot after stealing police car in Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officers shot and killed a suspect who stole a patrol car and led police on a high-speed chase across Los Angeles-area roads and freeways that ended with a dramatic collision in an alleyway.

The chase was broadcast live on local news stations Sunday night.

The stolen vehicle from the West Covina Police Department had sirens on, causing motorists to steer out of the way as the suspect weaved through freeway traffic and blew through red lights.

The pursuit ended in the Glendale area when an officer in an SUV slammed into the stolen vehicle in the alleyway, pinning the suspect inside as officers opened fire.

Deputy Mike Barraza says the suspect, who has not been identified, died at the scene.



