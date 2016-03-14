Community called on to help San Ysidro students - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Community called on to help San Ysidro students

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Ysidro High School is just a mile from the border in one of the poorest communities in the country.

And, the students want to improve their classrooms and need a little help from the community.

CBS News 8’s Ashley Jacobs files the above video report with details on the contest that will give them a financial boost.

CLICK HERE to find out how to help.
 

